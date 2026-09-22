/Russia-Ukraine war: Report suggests Ratcliffe meets Zelensky weeks after secret Moscow trip

Ukrainian President Zelensky met CIA Director John Ratcliffe at Shannon Airport in Ireland while both their planes refueled, sources told Reuters. Neither side has revealed what was discussed. The meeting comes just weeks after Ratcliffe's unannounced August 25 trip to Moscow, where he reportedly met senior Russian intelligence officials and shared a bleak assessment of Russia's war position, urging a deal before things worsen. Zelensky was en route to New York for the UN General Assembly, where he's set to meet President Trump.