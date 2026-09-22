/Pak strikes Afghanistan: Taliban summons Pakistan's chargé d'affaires over Kunar airstrikes

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in Kabul, lodging a formal protest over airstrikes in Kunar and Paktika that it says violated Afghan sovereignty and territorial integrity. While Pakistan claims the strikes killed 28 militants, Kabul insists three civilians died, calling the claims baseless and urging Islamabad to address its own internal security issues instead. The UN has documented over 1,100 civilian deaths from cross-border violence in Afghanistan this year alone, as this now-familiar diplomatic standoff repeats itself.