/US-Iran war: Tehran warns of wider war threat if US intensifies attack

Diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran remain at a precipice as both leaders arrive in New York for the UN General Assembly. President Donald Trump signaled he is "open" to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines, even as Washington weighs new military and economic pressures. Meanwhile, Tehran's military leadership declared it is prepared for a long-term war, threatening to deploy new, undisclosed weapons and strike unprecedented regional targets if US attacks resume.