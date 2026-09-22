/13-year-old Yu Zidi smashes another Asian Games record, now closing in on world record

China's 13-year-old Yu Zidi keeps rewriting the record books. After winning 200m butterfly gold with an Asian Games record on Sunday, she smashed another one Monday, clocking 2:06.10 in the 200m individual medley, an Asian and world-junior record, just 0.4 seconds off Summer McIntosh's world record. Last year, aged just 12, Yu became swimming's youngest-ever World Championships medallist. With the 400m IM still to come on Wednesday, this teen phenom shows no signs of slowing down.