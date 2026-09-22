/J&K Assembly showdown: JKNC, BJP MLAs clash over Sheikh Abdullah, Maharaja Hari Singh holidays

The J&K Assembly witnessed fresh chaos as NC MLA Abdul Majid Larmi demanded the government either restore the holiday on Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary or scrap the one marking Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday. The remark instantly sparked outrage from BJP legislators, who raised slogans in favour of Hari Singh and staged a walkout, accusing NC of trying to disrupt proceedings. The clash reflects deeper, long-running tensions between the two parties over how Jammu and Kashmir's political history is commemorated.