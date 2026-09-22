/Typhoon Dujuan batters Japan with torrential rain

Typhoon Dujuan has left a trail of destruction across Japan, triggering evacuation advisories for over 1.6 million people and claiming four lives. Japan Airlines and ANA cancelled 275 flights Monday alone, while even the Tokyo-Osaka bullet train was suspended mid-storm. Floodwaters swamped Kamakura's iconic station, and the storm forced an early close to the Tokyo Game Show. With rainfall through Tuesday threatening to break Japan's entire September monthly record, Dujuan, the country's 25th typhoon this year, is a stark reminder that storm season is far from over.