/Asian Games 2026: India women's cricket team beats Sri Lanka by 147 runs for first gold

India's women's cricket team delivered a dominant performance to claim the country's first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games, crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs. After Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat first, India posted a record 216/3, powered by Smriti Mandhana's blistering 79, which also made her the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 international runs. Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 69. The win, India's biggest-ever margin in women's T20Is, defends the gold they won at Hangzhou 2023.