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Most Americans want greater federal AI oversight

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 09:50 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 09:50 IST
Polls show broad opposition across Republicans, Democrats and Independents to AI expansion and Big Tech, with strong support for tighter regulation and limits on data centers.

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