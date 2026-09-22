/TN beachfront secretariat row: MK Stalin warns Vijay's plan will devastate fishing community

Tamil Nadu is embroiled in a political storm over CM C Joseph Vijay's plan to build a new Rs 1,200-crore Secretariat-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam, near Marina Beach. Former CM and DMK president MK Stalin strongly opposed the move, warning it would devastate fishing communities' homes and livelihoods, sarcastically saying "the Secretariat is not for the CM to gaze at the sea." With AIADMK and even coalition partner CPI-M also opposing, Vijay may be forced into a U-turn and look for an alternative coastal site.