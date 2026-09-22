/OpenAI calls for US-led global AI standards, focusing on recursive self-improvement

OpenAI is urging the US to lead an international effort to set common technical standards for frontier AI, with a sharp focus on recursive self-improvement, when AI systems start doing more of the research to build the next generation of AI. The company stresses these wouldn't be mandatory licenses or approval requirements, just shared benchmarks for measuring capability, risk and safeguards. The proposal lands during a big week for AI diplomacy, with US-China talks ongoing and Trump set to meet Xi Jinping on Thursday.