/Nigeria fuel price hike adds to Nigeria's cost-of-living pressure

Nigeria's fuel prices have surged to record highs, petrol now costs around 1,400 naira a litre in Lagos and Abuja, up from 1,200 naira just a month ago, with some northern stations charging as much as 1,500 naira. Middle East tensions and rising global oil prices are the culprits, even as Africa's largest refinery, Dangote, runs at full capacity. Cooking gas has jumped 25%, and diesel has hit 2,300 naira per litre, piling fresh pressure on President Tinubu's government just six months before elections.