/California declares state of emergency as historic, potentially strongest-ever El Nino looms

Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency across California, months ahead of the main storm season, as forecasters warn this could become the strongest El Niño on record. NOAA gives it a greater than 90% chance of being "very strong," with a 75% chance of historic intensity. The proclamation mobilizes the National Guard, pre-positions flood supplies, and fast-tracks permitting to prepare for heavy rain, landslides, debris flows and coastal flooding, especially across Southern California.