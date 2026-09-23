/Burnham cites growing national security risks from AI

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 14:20 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 14:20 IST
AI development is advancing rapidly, raising concerns that technology could move faster than the safeguards designed to manage its risks. Burnham has warned that governments and institutions may struggle to keep pace with the speed of AI development and its potential impact.
The warning adds to growing global debate over AI regulation, safety standards and how policymakers can balance technological innovation with effective safeguards.