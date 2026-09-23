/WION Iconic Tourism Summit: How local tourism MSMEs must upskill for AI integration

Speaking at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit, experts highlighted the imperative for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in tourism to upskill as Artificial Intelligence reshapes global travel. While AI automates itinerary creation, dynamic pricing, and multilingual customer support, local operators must build digital literacy while banking heavily on hyper-local authenticity, cultural storytelling, and unscripted human warmth—their irreplaceable edge over automated tech.