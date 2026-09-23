/WION Iconic Awards 2026: Honors excellence in travel, hospitality & luxury

Iconic Awards 2026: An evening of excellence The Iconic Awards 2026, the closing event of the summit, will recognise achievement across travel, hospitality and luxury. The Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026will see a large presence of diplomats from close to 20 countries. It’s going to be a wholesome experience where India's top voices in travel, tourism and hospitality explore the journeys, experiences and ideas defining the destinations of tomorrow: a single stack of discussions, debate, appreciation and fireside conversations.