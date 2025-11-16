/WION Iconic Tourism Summit: Is India's travel boom outrunning its airports, airlines and hotels?

The business of travel: Aviation, hospitality and India's tourism infrastructure story This session covers airline capacity, airport expansion, hospitality investment and the infrastructure race to serve India's growing outbound and inbound travel demand. The focus is on whether supply is arriving fast enough to meet the demand. Travel Tech frontiers This discussion will take a broader look at how technology is transforming travel, from use of AI in trip planning and biometric airport experiences to digital visas, smart border control and fraud-resistant travel documentation.