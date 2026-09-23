/WION Iconic Awards 2026: Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash honoured

Published: Sep 23, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 23:05 IST
Iconic Awards 2026: An evening of excellence
The Iconic Awards 2026, the closing event of the summit, will recognise achievement across travel, hospitality and luxury.
The Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026will see a large presence of diplomats from close to 20 countries.
Here are the winners of the Iconic awards.
Iconic - Lifetime Achievement - Kapil Bhatia.
Iconic Excellence in Dance & Performing Arts - Dr. Anita R Ratnam
Iconic Excellence in International Aviation - Amr Aly
Iconic Excellence in Sustainable Jewellery Design - Poonam Soni
Iconic Excellence in Community-Led Hospitality - Ajay Wadhawan
Iconic Excellence in Heritage & Cultural Tourism - Rajkumari Ratna Singh of Kalakankar
Iconic Excellence in Special Olympics & Sports Inclusion - Gunocean Singh Bedi
Iconic Excellence in Wellness & Ayurvedic Tourism - Gita Ramesh
Iconic Excellence in Hospitality Education - Dr. Suborno Bose
Iconic Excellence in Travel Management - J B Singh
Iconic Excellence in Building an Indian Brand - Rishabh Bhatia, Category Manager - Luxury Spirits/ Alcobrew Distilleries India ltd, Mukkaish Pruthii National Sales Head/AlcoBrew Distilleries India ltd
Iconic CSR Leadership for Empowering the Trucking Community - Shriram Finance Limited / S. Balamurugan, Director Sales & Head, CSR, Shriram Finance Limited
Excellence in Indian Classical Music - Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Zohaan Ali Bangash, Abeer Ali Bangash
Iconic Excellence in Literature - Ashutosh Agnihotri
Iconic Excellence in Tourism & Enterprise - Arjun Sharma
Iconic Excellence in Medical Science & Cardiology - Padma Bhushan Dr. T. S. Kler
Iconic Excellence in Culinary Arts & Gastronomy - Dr. Chef Manjit Singh Gill
Iconic Excellence in Cultural Diplomacy & International Relations - H.E. Ms. Aliki Koutsomitopoulou
Iconic Excellence in Social Impact & Inclusivity - H.H. Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil
Iconic Excellence in Aviation Entrepreneurship - Kanika Tekriwal
Iconic Excellence in Royal Heritage & Bespoke Design - Raghavendra Rathore
Iconic Excellence in Inclusive Skilling & Empowerment - Dr. Jyotsna Suri
Iconic Excellence in Hospitality - Priya PaulIconic