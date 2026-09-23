/WION Iconic Awards 2026: Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash honoured

Iconic Awards 2026: An evening of excellence The Iconic Awards 2026, the closing event of the summit, will recognise achievement across travel, hospitality and luxury. The Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026will see a large presence of diplomats from close to 20 countries. Here are the winners of the Iconic awards. Iconic - Lifetime Achievement - Kapil Bhatia. Iconic Excellence in Dance & Performing Arts - Dr. Anita R Ratnam Iconic Excellence in International Aviation - Amr Aly Iconic Excellence in Sustainable Jewellery Design - Poonam Soni Iconic Excellence in Community-Led Hospitality - Ajay Wadhawan Iconic Excellence in Heritage & Cultural Tourism - Rajkumari Ratna Singh of Kalakankar Iconic Excellence in Special Olympics & Sports Inclusion - Gunocean Singh Bedi Iconic Excellence in Wellness & Ayurvedic Tourism - Gita Ramesh Iconic Excellence in Hospitality Education - Dr. Suborno Bose Iconic Excellence in Travel Management - J B Singh Iconic Excellence in Building an Indian Brand - Rishabh Bhatia, Category Manager - Luxury Spirits/ Alcobrew Distilleries India ltd, Mukkaish Pruthii National Sales Head/AlcoBrew Distilleries India ltd Iconic CSR Leadership for Empowering the Trucking Community - Shriram Finance Limited / S. Balamurugan, Director Sales & Head, CSR, Shriram Finance Limited Excellence in Indian Classical Music - Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Zohaan Ali Bangash, Abeer Ali Bangash Iconic Excellence in Literature - Ashutosh Agnihotri Iconic Excellence in Tourism & Enterprise - Arjun Sharma Iconic Excellence in Medical Science & Cardiology - Padma Bhushan Dr. T. S. Kler Iconic Excellence in Culinary Arts & Gastronomy - Dr. Chef Manjit Singh Gill Iconic Excellence in Cultural Diplomacy & International Relations - H.E. Ms. Aliki Koutsomitopoulou Iconic Excellence in Social Impact & Inclusivity - H.H. Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil Iconic Excellence in Aviation Entrepreneurship - Kanika Tekriwal Iconic Excellence in Royal Heritage & Bespoke Design - Raghavendra Rathore Iconic Excellence in Inclusive Skilling & Empowerment - Dr. Jyotsna Suri Iconic Excellence in Hospitality - Priya PaulIconic