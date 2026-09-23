/Why tanks still matter in modern warfare | ₹10 lakh drone vs ₹100 crore tank

Why Armies Refuse To Scrap The Tank Despite Heavy Drone Losses? Images from Ukraine showed that the era of heavy armour was over. Cheap FPV drones were blowing the tops off frontline battle tanks, exposing weak design flaws. But armies cannot win ground wars without direct heavy firepower. This video breaks down the immediate upgrades saving the tank: hard-kill active protection systems, automated drone-jamming radar, uncrewed turrets, and AI threat detection. Here is how the modern battle tank evolved to survive the drone age.