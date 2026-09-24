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Afghan woman cyclist who disguised herself as a boy to escape Taliban, wins Asian Games medal
Afghan woman cyclist who disguised herself as a boy to escape Taliban, wins Asian Games medal
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 24, 2026, 24:50 IST
| Updated:
Sep 24, 2026, 24:50 IST
Fariba Hashimi, A female cyclist from Afghanistan, who previously disguised herself as a man to escape the Taliban, has won a silver medal at the Asian Games.
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