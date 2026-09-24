LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Afghan woman cyclist who disguised herself as a boy to escape Taliban, wins Asian Games medal

Afghan woman cyclist who disguised herself as a boy to escape Taliban, wins Asian Games medal

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 24:50 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 24:50 IST
Fariba Hashimi, A female cyclist from Afghanistan, who previously disguised herself as a man to escape the Taliban, has won a silver medal at the Asian Games.

Trending Topics

trending videos