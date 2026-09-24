/WION Iconic Tourism Summit: 'Hanuman Ansh' Director on blockbuster success

At the WION Iconic Tourism Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Hanuman Ansh director Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi reflected on the film's unexpected blockbuster journey and its massive role in driving spiritual tourism. Explaining his insistence on securing a 'U' (Universal) certificate, Chaturvedi revealed he envisioned the film about Neem Karoli Baba primarily for children to connect the younger generation with Indian culture and spiritual heritage.