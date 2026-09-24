/The impossible hack: Cyber gang breaches FBI, steals 2TB of classified data

Published: Sep 24, 2026, 12:05 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 12:05 IST
A notorious cyber syndicate claims to have achieved the unthinkable: penetrating FBI digital servers and reportedly siphoning off more than two terabytes of sensitive personnel data. From undercover identities and home addresses to federal recruitment archives, the alleged breach exposes thousands of operatives worldwide. This video explains the terrifying implications for undercover counter-intelligence, and the FBI's desperate race to contain the fallout.