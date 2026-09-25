/J&K: Political row erupts over J&K book withdrawls

A major political row has erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly following the government's announcement that over 4,200 "objectionable" and "anti-national" books have been withdrawn from colleges and libraries across the Union Territory. The disclosure was made during the autumn assembly session by Higher Education Minister Sakina Itoo in response to a query raised by Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed.