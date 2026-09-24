/Trump-Xi summit: Xi arrives in US to personal Trump welcome

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Washington, DC, on Wednesday for a state visit to the United States. US President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews to welcome President Xi. The visit comes as the world’s two largest economies navigate major issues including trade, technology, security, tariffs, strategic competition and global economic stability. Trump and Xi discuss key areas of US-China relations as both sides seek to manage differences while keeping high-level dialogue open. Watch live coverage of Xi Jinping’s arrival and his meeting with President Trump, including the official welcome ceremony, key moments and statements from both leaders.