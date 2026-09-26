/US-Iran war: Reports suggest Trump skeptical Tehran will meet his demands

Published: Sep 26, 2026, 10:05 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 10:05 IST
Reports say Donald Trump has rejected Iran's latest peace plan, with doubts that Tehran will meet his demands. The plan, a seven-day proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, was reportedly offered through Qatar. Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi says Tehran is ready to implement it immediately. Reports also suggest Trump may resume bombing Iran after the midterm elections. We break down where talks stand and what could come next. Watch, and tell us your take.