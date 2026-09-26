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Trump-Xi summit: Xi wraps up us visit with 21-gun salute as Trump, Xi lock in 'strategic stability'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 08:35 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 08:35 IST
Xi Jinping has wrapped up his three-day state visit to the US, departing Washington with a 21-gun salute. Trump and Xi agreed on what both sides are calling "strategic stability," building on the framework set during Trump's May visit to Beijing. Trump called the talks a step forward, saying the two sides made "great strides." The two leaders are set to meet again at the APEC and G20 summits later this year. Watch the full breakdown.

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