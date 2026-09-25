/Tamil Nadu's anti-graft watchdog report reveals bribes taking UPI route

Published: Sep 25, 2026, 23:05 IST | Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 23:05 IST
A report by Tamil Nadu’s anti-corruption watchdog has highlighted allegations that UPI and other digital payment methods are being used to facilitate bribe transactions. The findings raise concerns about how corruption networks may be adapting to the growing use of cashless payments, potentially making illicit payments harder to detect through traditional cash-focused monitoring. The report has renewed attention on digital-payment trails, accountability, and efforts to curb bribery in public services.