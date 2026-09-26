/Yemen's war escalates: Saudi-backed leader calls for general mobilisation against the Houthis

Fighting in Yemen is intensifying, and Saudi Arabia has issued alerts as tensions rise. Yemen's Saudi-backed leader has called for general mobilisation against the Houthis, urging the country to join the fight. The question now is whether ordinary Yemenis will answer that call. We look at what's driving the escalation, what mobilisation could mean on the ground, and what comes next. Watch the full breakdown, and tell us in the comments what you think happens now.