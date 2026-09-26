/Pope Leo's four-day france visit: Lourdes, prayer and a meeting with abuse survivors

Pope Leo XIV has begun a four-day visit to France, with Lourdes preparing for his arrival as pilgrims light candles and collect spring water at the shrine. The visit includes a meeting with abuse survivors, part of the Pope's continued engagement with the Church's reckoning over the clergy abuse crisis. We look at the key moments of the trip, from Paris to Lourdes to Metz. Watch the full coverage, and share your thoughts in the comments.