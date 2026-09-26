/Italy bans face-covering veils & caps non-Italian classrooms at 30%

PM Giorgia Meloni has announced sweeping new school measures: a ban on burqas and niqabs, a cap on foreign students per class, and mandatory Italian lessons for parents of struggling foreign students. "You must go to school with your face uncovered," Meloni said, framing it as protecting integration. Non-Italian students already make up 11.6% of Italy's school population. The move comes as Meloni, ahead of 2027 elections, faces a growing challenge from an even further-right rival party.