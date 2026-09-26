/Ethiopia: Tigray's fragile calm shatters after 4 years, residents stock up on sim cards, essentials

Published: Sep 26, 2026, 10:05 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 10:05 IST
Ethiopia is facing a fresh war threat as clashes between government forces and Tigray rebels shatter four years of fragile calm. The Tigray People's Liberation Front says "full-blown war is back," pointing to renewed fighting after the 2022 peace deal that ended a war which killed hundreds of thousands. We look at what triggered the latest clashes, why the truce is unravelling, and what could come next for the region. Watch the full breakdown.