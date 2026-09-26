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‘China shock 2.0’ looms over global industry
‘China shock 2.0’ looms over global industry
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 26, 2026, 12:20 IST
| Updated:
Sep 26, 2026, 12:20 IST
China's share of global container exports has climbed to a record 40 percent, according to the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.
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