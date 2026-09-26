/Wrestlers challenge Brij Bhushan's acquittal, allege 'selective reading' of evidence

Women wrestlers are challenging former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal in the sexual harassment case, alleging a "selective reading" of the evidence by the court. The August 3 order acquitted Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar. Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have said the fight for justice continues, with an appeal now filed in a higher court. Watch the full update, and tell us in the comments what you think should happen next.