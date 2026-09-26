/Egypt warned Israel before Oct. 7? New report reveals secret visit by spy chief Abbas Kamel

A new report by The Atlantic claims Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel secretly traveled to Israel on September 26, 2023, days before the Hamas-led October 7 attack. According to the report, Kamel warned Israeli officials that Gaza was nearing a dangerous escalation and urged economic concessions to Hamas to ease tensions. The report says no specific date or attack plan was provided. Separately, Egypt has continued to oppose any displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, reiterating its stance at the United Nations.