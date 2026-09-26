/Trump-Xi summit photo sparks AI controversy as experts flag signs of digital alteration

Published: Sep 26, 2026, 15:05 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 15:05 IST
A photo shared by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social following his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping is drawing scrutiny from digital forensics experts. Analysts have pointed to several inconsistencies between the image and authentic photos and video footage from the event, suggesting the picture may have been altered using AI tools. The controversy has reignited debate over the growing use of AI-generated and AI-edited imagery in political communication.