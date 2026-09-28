/The US and China set up an AI 'red telephone', but skipped the rulebook

The two countries that dominate advanced AI, and agree on almost nothing else, have agreed to talk about it. On 25 September, during Xi Jinping's visit to Washington, the United States and China said they would set up two things: a dialogue on the most powerful AI, and a channel to warn each other about serious incidents.

The framing is deliberately weighty. The incident channel has been likened to the Cold War 'red telephone' — the direct line meant to stop a crisis between nuclear powers from spiralling by accident.

What Was Agreed

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There are two components. The first is a 'US-China Super Intelligence Dialogue', a forum to exchange views on the risks and benefits of highly capable AI, with the next exchange due by November. The second is a bilateral communication channel for AI incidents that reach the level of national-security concern.

That the world's two AI superpowers have set up any direct line on this, amid a hard technology rivalry, is genuinely significant. On the most dangerous edge of the technology, a channel is better than silence.

The Problem: No Operating Manual

The significance comes with a large caveat, and it is not a quibble.

The agreement does not define what counts as an incident serious enough to use the channel. There is no published list of triggers, no named official responsible on either side, and no schedule for the private AI labs — the ones actually building these systems — to feed incidents into it. A hotline is only as useful as the shared understanding of when to pick it up, and that understanding has not been written down.

A red telephone that neither side has agreed the rules for using is, for now, closer to a symbol than a safeguard. The hard part was always going to be the operating manual, and that is exactly what was deferred.

Why Even A Symbolic Channel Has Value

It would be too cynical to dismiss this as empty, and fairness requires the other side.

Diplomatic mechanisms often begin as symbols and acquire substance later. Establishing the principle — that AI incidents are the kind of thing the two governments should warn each other about — is a prerequisite for any working system, and it is not nothing that both sides signed up to it. The November round gives it a near-term test rather than leaving it open-ended.

The comparison to nuclear hotlines cuts both ways here too. Those channels also started thin and were built out through crises and negotiation. This one could follow the same path — or stall.

The Test In November

The next dialogue round is where symbol either becomes structure or does not.

The concrete question is whether November produces an actual incident taxonomy — agreed categories such as autonomous-agent failures, cyber incidents, and biological risks — with named owners on each side who can be reached. If it does, the channel becomes operational. If it produces another communique of intentions, the red telephone stays unplugged.

There is also the awkward gap that neither government builds the systems in question. The incidents most likely to matter will happen inside private labs, and the agreement so far says nothing about how those companies are obliged to report upward into a channel their governments have created.

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