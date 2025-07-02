/WATCH | As Shehbaz Sharif claims Pakistan’s ‘victory’ during 2025 conflict, Indian diplomat R Srinivas laughs at UN

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday to credit US President Donald Trump for what he described as a ‘timely intervention’ during the 2025 conflict between India and Pakistan.

Sharif also raised the Kashmir issue and referred to Pakistan's account of the May 2025 conflict, portraying Islamabad's actions during the confrontation as a success. During the speech, Indian diplomat R Srinivas was seen laughing as Sharif spoke about Pakistan's claimed ‘victory’ during the conflict. Sharif thanked Trump for his resolute and visionary leadership, saying the American leader's intervention saved hundreds of millions of lives in South Asia. Trump has repeatedly claimed, including in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. New Delhi has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Shehbaz Sharif raises Kashmir at UN

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India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. In his roughly 23-minute address, Sharif argued that a ‘just and fair solution’ to the Kashmir issue was necessary to ensure South Asia does not return to the brink seen during the 2025 conflict. India has repeatedly rejected Pakistan's assertions on Kashmir at the UN General Assembly and other UN platforms. New Delhi maintains that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. India is expected to exercise its Right of Reply to Sharif's address, as it has done in previous years, with a diplomat from India's Permanent Mission to the UN responding to Pakistan's remarks.

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India-Pakistan conflict claims

Sharif's speech placed considerable emphasis on Pakistan's account of the 2025 confrontation with India, including Islamabad's claims about the outcome of the conflict. The reaction from Indian diplomat R Srinivas, seen laughing while Sharif spoke about Pakistan's claimed "victory", became a notable moment from the UN session.

Sharif mentions Indus Waters Treaty

Sharif also referred to the Indus Waters Treaty, which India has placed in abeyance. India has said the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border and other forms of terrorism. New Delhi announced the decision as part of a series of diplomatic and economic measures following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Sharif highlights Pakistan's US-Iran diplomacy

During his address, Sharif also spoke about Pakistan's efforts to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "Pakistan chose to act swiftly through concerted efforts. Pakistan successfully brought Washington and Tehran under one roof in Islamabad. From the Islamabad talks to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, many historic steps were taken to bring an end to this serious conflict," he said.