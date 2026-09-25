/'FIRST LOOK from inside Noah’s Ark': Researchers share video from inside mysterious mound in Turkey

A team looking for the remains of Noah's Ark has shared a video from inside the massive boat formation in Turkey, which has been linked to the biblical vessel. Some people believe it is Noah's Ark mentioned in the Bible, even though there has been no proof to back the claim. Noah’s Ark Scans has dug up into the 515-foot Durupınar Formation and sent a drone inside a hole. The group has shared a video of the Gopher drone travelling through an opening.

The team claims that there is no rock or bedrock in the structure. "As radar scans accurately told us, No rock or bedrock found," it said in an X post. The claim remains unverified. Andrew Jones, founder of Noah’s Ark Scans, said that preliminary radar data does not show "a simple homogeneous solid-rock signature." The team is working with Bakhtar Research and Engineering LLC, with archaeologist Cenker Atila of Sivas Cumhuriyet University directing the wider investigation.

"FIRST LOOK: footage from inside Noah’s Ark," the group wrote alongside the video. It adds that a "Gopher drone was sent down into the core drilling holes in an attempt to reach the mapped voids." The post further said that “Gopher needs some modifications in order to look around, as his wheels had trouble moving on the very loose sediment on the ground.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What is Noah's Ark?

According to the Bible, Noah's was ordered to build a large vessel by God himself to save a pair of each species when the great flood devastated the rest of the world. Genesis (8:4) says that after the floodwaters receded, "the ark came to rest on the mountains of Ararat." This has drawn attention to the strange formation in the south of Mount Ararat in eastern Turkey. It is shaped like a large boat, but there is no proof that it is Noah's Ark.

However, there are certain groups that believe it is Noah's Ark, and Jones is one of them. "We believe the Durupınar Formation is the remains of Noah’s Ark, and that is exactly why we want to put it through the strongest scientific testing we can." Meanwhile, most geologists say that Durupınar was "a completely natural rock formation." Yet, the idea has continued to intrigue people.

Noah’s Ark Scans said on Wednesday that they wanted to "put the solid rock explanation to the test" and see "Where does the true bedrock lie beneath it—and how does that bedrock continue across the surrounding valley?” Newsweek reported.