Ever so often, Bollywood wants to speak the language of the youth. However, in an attempt to address their issues and growing pains, the industry often ends up stereotyping Gen Z and making them look superfluous. In Don’t Be Shy, director Sriti Mukerji attempts to tell a Gen Z story, but sets it in the early 2000s and delivers a very run-of-the-mill, coming-of-age campus tale. While it begins on a promising note, the film eventually becomes predictable and rather silly by the end.

Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, Don’t Be Shy introduces fresh faces to the film industry. The cast delivers credible performances, but does that salvage the film? Only in parts.

What’s the story of Don’t Be Shy?

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The film revolves around Sharmili ‘Shy’ Das (Aarushi Bajaj), an ambitious, controlling teenager who has her entire life mapped out: an internship at a big company owned by her boyfriend Mayank’s (Piyush Khati) family, a scholarship at IIM, marrying Mayank, having two children, and eventually becoming the CEO of the family business. While Shy thinks she has everything under control, life has other plans.

Heartbroken and panic-stricken after Mayank breaks up with her, Shy plots various ways to win him back while their college is on a tour for an inter-college fest. Things get complicated when Mayank starts dating the new girl, Tara (Bianca Arora), who surprisingly strikes up an unusual friendship with Shy. Meanwhile, Dhruv (Ansh Duggal), Shy’s childhood friend and neighbour, completes this quadrangle love story.

Amid fest competitions and tournaments, these 20-somethings navigate true friendship, loyalty, and body-image issues—all while pursuing their individual goals.

What works and what doesn't

Newcomer Aarushi Bajaj is effective as Shy. Although several moments feel downright silly, Bajaj’s charm and performance keep you hooked. Written by Mukerji alongside Sehaj Kaur Maini, the film’s biggest strength is the friendship between Tara and Shy. Movies often pit two women against each other when they share a love interest, but here, Tara is portrayed positively, making her bond with Shy endearing. Both Bianca Arora and Aarushi Bajaj play their roles convincingly, making their shared scenes stand out. I only wish the writers had gone the extra mile to explore their friendship in greater depth, as it was easy to get invested in their dynamic.

While the story centres on Shy and her interactions, she is also shown as a flawed protagonist who takes time to come of age and learn from her mistakes. Among the supporting cast, Ansh Duggal delivers a restrained performance as the quiet, nonchalant Dhruv. He and Aarushi share strong chemistry that elevates their scenes together. Piyush Khati, last seen in the web series Class, plays the confused, delusional Mayank with ease. Anurag Basu (playing Shy’s dad), Kunal Roy Kapur, and Neha Dhupia feature in minor cameo roles.

Despite a credible ensemble cast, Don’t Be Shy suffers heavily from weak writing. It borrows heavily from popular shows and movies like Clueless and Fleabag, delivering a plot that is predictable from the start. Themes like body image, insecurities, ambition, and the pressure to appear composed are only addressed in passing, leaving the movie feeling superficial. There is nothing wrong with a lighthearted film, but it begs the question: why touch upon these sensitive topics if they aren't going to be explored meaningfully?

Don’t Be Shy fails to offer anything new. The protagonist is a typical high-strung, popular girl terrified of failure, flanked by two sidekicks, dating the campus rich boy while a childhood friend waits in the wings. We have seen this trope many times before.

Final Verdict

The film would have benefited had the director focused more on female friendship and Shy’s ambition to achieve her dreams on her own merit, rather than relying on a rich boy's status. That would have yielded a refreshing coming-of-age story that Gen Z could truly resonate with. Instead, the current plot makes Gen Z look rather superficial—which they are not.

Don’t Be Shy isn't a bad film; it is well-intended and backed by a solid lead cast who know their craft well. Its main flaw is that it plays it too safe and succumbs to predictability.