/'We would all be dead': Netanyahu defends decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities in his UN speech

Dozens of envoys from around the world walked out of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the United Nations on Thursday in protest against the Israeli leader. Delegates jeered and booed as Netanyahu addressed the assembly, while members of his own team stood and applauded. "If there are any other moral cowards who haven't left this hall, please do so now," Netanyahu said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further said, “Devastating Iran’s nuclear facilities was hard. It was very hard to do. But for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever had to make as prime minister, because if we hadn’t done it, we’d all be dead."

Dozens of envoys walking out of Netanyahu's speech at UNGA

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Netanyahu in his speech also described Israeli youths who target Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank as 'juvenile delinquents' during his address to the United Nations. "What (the media) cover is a handful of young juvenile delinquents, about 150 in number, who go or throw stones, who chop down olive trees," Netanyahu said. “I can't stand that. I won't stand for vigilantism.”

Many Jews feel unsafe in NY since Mamdani election: Bibi

Netanyahu also claimed that ‘many Jews’ no longer feel safe in New York following the election of Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Addressing Mamdani, Netanyahu said, "Since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York," he said. Netanyahu also accused Mamdani of repeatedly making what he described as a false allegation against Israel. "You falsely, repeatedly accuse Israel of genocide," he said.

Netanyahu attacks Britain, France for past colonialism

The Israel PM also attacked Britain and France for their past colonial empires during his speech at the United Nations. "They accuse Israel, tiny Israel, of colonialism, some colonialism. And who's accusing us? Among them are people in Britain and in France. For God's sakes, they invented the term," he said.

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