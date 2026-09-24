/'There will be elections': Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez makes big announcement at UN

Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez thanked US President Donald Trump for restoring diplomatic ties with Caracas and told the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday (September 23) that ‘there will be elections’ in the country. Rodriguez took over as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro was ousted by US forces in January. Since then, she has worked closely with Washington during Venezuela's political transition.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Rodriguez thanked the Trump administration ‘for their willingness to resume the path of diplomatic relations and cooperation with Venezuela.’ "I want to state this very clearly before this General Assembly: there will be elections in Venezuela," she said, without providing a timeline for the vote. Rodriguez did not mention the US military operation in Caracas that removed Maduro from power. Instead, she focused her address on Venezuela's transition toward what she described as a 'stage of democracy'.

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Her comments come as Venezuelans await clarity over the country's political future. Hopes had grown that US-backed talks between the interim government and sections of the opposition could eventually pave the way for a democratic election. Those expectations weakened in early September, however, after Trump, speaking shortly after reaching a major oil agreement with Caracas, dismissed the possibility of elections taking place in the near future.