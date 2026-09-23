/Googlebook is here: Google launches $899 AI laptops with Gemini, Android phone integration

Google is making a new push into premium laptops and this time, Gemini AI is at the centre of the experience.

The company has officially launched Googlebook, a new category of laptops built on the Android technology stack with desktop foundations from ChromeOS. The devices are designed to work closely with Android phones and bring Gemini-powered tools directly into the laptop experience. Prices start at $899, with five launch models coming from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP and Lenovo. Every Googlebook purchase also includes 12 months of Google AI Pro, with 5TB of cloud storage and access to Gemini Advanced tools. Pre-orders are now open. Sales begin on October 4 in the US and October 5 in Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany and Australia. Google has not announced an India launch date yet.

Googlebook specs: What do you get?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Google is positioning Googlebook as a premium step beyond traditional Chromebooks.

The laptops use Intel and Qualcomm processors paired with dedicated NPUs capable of more than 45 TOPS of AI performance. Google says they can deliver up to 14 hours of battery life. Displays go up to 2.8K OLED, while other premium features include haptic glass trackpads, backlit keyboards and aluminium, magnesium alloy or carbon-fibre construction. There is also an unusual visual feature: the Glowbar on the outside of the laptop. It lights up during startup, indicates battery levels and can display animations when interacting with Gemini. Google is also promising long-term software support, with Googlebook OS updates for up to 10 years.

Gemini is the biggest difference

The most interesting part of Googlebook is not the hardware. It is what Google wants Gemini to do with it. Magic Pointer can bring Gemini into whatever users are viewing on screen. For example, users can highlight information and ask Gemini to organise a calendar, analyse an email or work with images. Then there is Rambler, which turns spoken thoughts into organised notes, headings and checklists. It also supports multiple languages. Google is introducing Create My Widget, allowing users to describe a widget they want and have the system generate it without coding.

Built around your Android phone

Googlebook is designed to make the Android phone and laptop work as one system.