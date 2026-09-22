The Verdict | Moral policing isn’t culture or discipline, it’s crime

I am a woman. And I have, like millions of women around the world, experienced moral policing, groping and harassment in public places at some point in my life. I've carried fear in my heart.

On 19 September, two class 10 students, a girl and a boy, were stopped by those who think of themselves as moral police. These sick people forgot their own morals and forcefully assaulted and sexually harassed the victims.

This is just so problematic on multiple levels.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

First, who gave these men the right? Who appointed them police officers? Who made them judges?

Who gave them the authority to decide where two young people could go, how they should behave, or what punishment they deserve?

Second, the victim's identity was exposed as the now-viral video got widely circulated. Trauma is turned into content. It's forwarded, reposted, commented on, made political and argued over. Because guess what, we all want to be social media influencers.

Third and the biggest, most shameless is the reaction from Bihar's sitting ministers and ruling party. Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar and JD(U) State President Upendra Kushwaha called this a "small, isolated incident." Seriously, no shame left at all in our politicians?

Mob justice of any kind needs to stop in this country. We have a legal system.

Stop sugar-coating bullying and moral policing as culture, discipline and protection.

Stop dressing up misogyny as morality.

Women's safety isn't just an electoral promise. It is a reflection of where a country stands.