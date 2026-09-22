Amid growing concerns that artificial intelligence could soon wipe out humanity, anti-AI activists have openly started protesting against the technology and its rapid development. Recently, protesters from the group "Pull the Plug" stormed Canva’s AI Vision summit to draw attention towards the exploitation of creative workers. One woman stood up from the crowd and started dropping truth bombs at the London event, asking why the common people weren't asked for their opinion before the so-called experts started accelerating the development of AI.

One protester shouted "AI steals from people" to highlight how creative people were losing to AI. "You say that this is for people, but every day people are afraid," the woman said, bringing to attention the fear that AI has created across industries as people lose their jobs.

She mentioned the latest warnings by AI tech workers and bosses that humanity could be wiped off Earth by the end of the decade. "People are afraid when they hear that AI has a 10 per cent chance of killing us all within the decade. People are afraid when 500 operation data centres are leading two thirds of the country into the dirt," she said.

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OpenAI Hugging Face hacking

The anti-AI protester highlighted the recent "Hugging Face Case" where OpenAI's advanced AI models hacked Hugging Face Inc., another AI startup, during an evaluation meant to test their cyber capabilities. The company admitted in August that it could have reacted sooner to prevent the hack.

"We all know the Hugging Face fiasco, and we all know what it means. Best-case scenario, the men handling this technology are completely incompetent. Worst-case scenario, we are all being led into a disaster, and yet we sit here in a conference for the vision of AI, and we do not address these fears," the protesting woman continued.



She said there is a lack of "transparency and regulation" because that doesn't please the shareholders. "Why has none of us had a referendum or vote on any of this?" she asked, adding that it s because the AI leaders know what the answer is going to be. The woman said that every day people need to be given a voice in AI instead of Big Tech leaders.

AI threat to humanity

Calls for AI regulation have been increasing ever since former Anthropic and OpenAI researcher Jacob Coxon resigned and warned that AI posed an existential risk to humanity. He said that AI companies are "racing straight to self-improving superintelligence and gambling with our lives". "The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt," Coxon, who also worked for OpenAI, wrote in his post on September 9.