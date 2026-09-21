/Taylor Swift has a 'proud wife' moment as Travis Kelce scores first touchdown of season: 'That’s my husband!'

Taylor Swift had a proud wife moment on Sunday during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 2 clash against the Indianapolis Colts. The pop star was watching from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium when her husband, Travis Kelce, found the end zone for the first time this season.

Taylor Swift celebrates husband's touchdown

As Kelce celebrated his touchdown, Swift was visibly thrilled by the score. Wearing Chiefs colours, she jumped up in celebration and pointed toward her wedding ring.

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The moment was captured during the NBC broadcast, with the 36-year-old reportedly saying, “That’s my husband!”

The moment has taken over the internet, and fans can't get over her "proud wife" reaction.

Taylor Swift's second appearance

It is the second consecutive appearance of the singer at the Chiefs' home game this season. She was also at Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City’s season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

During that game, she was seen alongside actor Tom Cruise, her parents Scott and Andrea Swift, and Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce. The Chiefs went on to defeat the Broncos 31-10.

Swift has regularly attended Chiefs games since she and Kelce, 36, began dating in 2023.

The pair got married at Madison Square Garden earlier this summer.

What did Swift talk about to Tom Cruise?

Swift’s previous Chiefs game also made headlines after she was spotted chatting with Tom Cruise. Videos of the two interacting quickly went viral, leaving fans curious about what they were discussing.

The actor later told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Swift had spent part of the game explaining football to him.

“She was schooling me on football, for real,” Cruise told Jimmy Fallon during his appearance on The Tonight Show. "She knows her stuff."