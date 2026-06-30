/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline: From a friendship bracelet to wedding bells

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to begin their wedding festivities soon. Here’s a look at the key moments of their relationship, which begins with Kelce’s viral friendship bracelet story to their massive engagement announcement.
The countdown is almost over. Global pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce are just days away from beginning a new chapter together as Mr and Mrs. From their first public appearance to the massive engagement announcement, the public has followed their relationship timeline very closely. As excitement builds around their much-anticipated wedding, Tayvis fans take a look back at their fairytale love story timeline.
The relationship began in 2023, when Travis Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in the US. The two did not catch each other, but the NFL superstar admitted on his New Heights podcast that he had tried, and failed, to give Swift a personalised friendship bracelet with his phone number.
After the podcast created buzz, rumours circulated that the two had started connecting privately.
The global pop icon made her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' game, where she was seen supporting Travis Kelce in a luxury suite alongside Kelce’s mother. Swift sent shockwaves through the internet, confirming the widely speculated romance with the American professional football player.
The couple made their first-ever public appearance and were caught holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in New York City. As soon as the news started circulating online, Swifties flooded social media with their reaction. Later in November 2023, Kelce told WSJ Magazine that he had never dated someone with Taylor's energy.
After much speculation, Taylor Swift finally confirmed her relationship. During a conversation at the TIME Person of the Year interview, Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Kelce and said that they were a couple.
At Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce's win by rushing onto the field and embracing Kelce with a very public kiss in front of the cameras. The moment grabbed the attention and became a hot topic among the fans.
The "Lover" singer features Travis Kelce in her Instagram post for the first time. The picture also included Prince William, and read, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."
Breaking the internet and sending fans into a frenzy, Taylor Swift dropped her engagement photoshoot with Travis Kelce on Instagram. The stunning photos went viral in no time, creating a stir on social media and generating a lot of excitement.
In the photos, the singer was seen wearing a mid-length striped dress, while Kelce wore a knitted T-shirt paired with beige trousers.
Rumouredly, the couple are set to host their wedding festivities on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. To prevent information leaks, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly used personalised watermarks on their wedding invitations.
From a magical romance to a much-anticipated wedding, the journey of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has captivated fans all over the world. As the couple gets ready to tie the knot, the excitement among followers and admirers is hard to explain. Continuing to inspire millions, their relationship has often been described as a fairytale love story with unforgettable moments and unwavering support.