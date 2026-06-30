/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline: From a friendship bracelet to wedding bells

Breaking the internet and sending fans into a frenzy, Taylor Swift dropped her engagement photoshoot with Travis Kelce on Instagram. The stunning photos went viral in no time, creating a stir on social media and generating a lot of excitement.



In the photos, the singer was seen wearing a mid-length striped dress, while Kelce wore a knitted T-shirt paired with beige trousers.

Rumouredly, the couple are set to host their wedding festivities on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden. To prevent information leaks, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly used personalised watermarks on their wedding invitations.



From a magical romance to a much-anticipated wedding, the journey of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has captivated fans all over the world. As the couple gets ready to tie the knot, the excitement among followers and admirers is hard to explain. Continuing to inspire millions, their relationship has often been described as a fairytale love story with unforgettable moments and unwavering support.