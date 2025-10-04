/From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket

From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, here's a look at the top five Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket. This list also includes Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni
India's star wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, leads the six-hitting charts for India in Test cricket with 90 sixes and counting in 47 matches. Pant's effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in Test cricket.
Virender Sehwag, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list with 90 sixes in 103 Test matches. He is regarded as one of the most dangerous openers in cricket during his era.
India's Rohit Sharma features third on this list. In 67 Test matches, Rohit scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57. His tally also includes 88 sixes.
World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features next on this list with 80 sixes and counting in 86 Test matches. He is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the current cricket era.
Former India's ICC World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, features fifth on this list with 78 sixes in 90 Test matches. Dhoni often turned matches around with his quickfire batting in the middle-order and also regarded as one of the best finishers in cricket history.