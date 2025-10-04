LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket

From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 23:06 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 23:06 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, here's a look at the top five Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket. This list also includes Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant - 90 sixes
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant - 90 sixes

India's star wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant, leads the six-hitting charts for India in Test cricket with 90 sixes and counting in 47 matches. Pant's effortless timing makes him a constant threat to bowlers in Test cricket.

Virender Sehwag - 90 sixes
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virender Sehwag - 90 sixes

Virender Sehwag, known for his hard-hitting batting, is next on this list with 90 sixes in 103 Test matches. He is regarded as one of the most dangerous openers in cricket during his era.

Rohit Sharma - 88 sixes
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma - 88 sixes

India's Rohit Sharma features third on this list. In 67 Test matches, Rohit scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57. His tally also includes 88 sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja - 80 sixes
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja - 80 sixes

World no.1 Test all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, features next on this list with 80 sixes and counting in 86 Test matches. He is considered as one of the best all-rounders in the current cricket era.

MS Dhoni - 78 sixes
5 / 5
(Photograph: Reuters)

MS Dhoni - 78 sixes

Former India's ICC World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, features fifth on this list with 78 sixes in 90 Test matches. Dhoni often turned matches around with his quickfire batting in the middle-order and also regarded as one of the best finishers in cricket history.

Trending Photo

From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket
5

From Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Indian players with most sixes in Test cricket

6 AI hacks every Indian content creator is secretly using to save hours daily!
6

6 AI hacks every Indian content creator is secretly using to save hours daily!

'Io and Europa overlap': Jupiter’s rare moon transit today on October 4
8

'Io and Europa overlap': Jupiter’s rare moon transit today on October 4

Gen Z vs Millennials: 8 social media habits that set them apart
8

Gen Z vs Millennials: 8 social media habits that set them apart

Indian content creators: 7 tips to level up your content career in 2025
7

Indian content creators: 7 tips to level up your content career in 2025