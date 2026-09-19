/Mark Carney mimics Trump in hilarious moment over C$70 billion clean-energy investment; room erupts in laughter

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney mimics the gestures and facial expressions of Donald Trump while highlighting Canada’s massive clean-energy investment project. The audience finds Carney very funny while speaking at a public event, turning the room into a laughing fit. He described the project as the equivalent of 18 Hoover Dams, one of the most iconic and massive infrastructure projects in North American history (built in the 1930s on the Colorado River).



Behind the joke, Carney’s government has described the nearly C$70 billion clean-energy investment package, calling it the largest such investment in North American history. "Quebec and the Indian nation to announce the largest clean energy investment in North American history, 14 gigawatts of hydro, wind storage, the functional equivalent of 18 gigawatts and 18 Hoover dams," with the end of this speech by Carney, the audience started laughing. He continued, "enough to light, heat and cool every home in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver combined and in the process create 23,000 jobs."

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Upgrades to Churchill Falls hydroelectric facility

The Government of Canada has announced an agreement to support hydroelectric and wind energy projects worth nearly C$70 billion (US$50.5 billion), calling it the largest clean-energy investment in North American history. The agreement was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney alongside the Premiers of Québec and Newfoundland and Labrador. It includes up to C$10 billion in federal financial support for projects expected to generate a combined 14 GW of renewable power.

Among the projects covered by the agreement are upgrades to the Churchill Falls hydroelectric facility in Labrador, expected to boost its capacity by up to 2.5 GW, and the construction of a new 2.7 GW hydroelectric facility at Gull Island on the Churchill River, also in Labrador. The deal also supports the development of 2 GW of onshore wind power in Labrador, along with new transmission infrastructure to carry electricity from Churchill Falls and Gull Island to the Quebec border, and from Churchill Falls to Labrador City.