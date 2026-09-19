/Trump's Greenland dream comes true? POTUS announces 'Infinite Life' deal with Denmark, claims permanent US control

US President Donald Trump has announced what he calls an “Infinite Life” agreement with Denmark and Greenland, claiming it gives the United States permanent control over Greenland’s security. But Denmark’s own description of the planned pact focuses on strengthened security cooperation while explicitly reaffirming the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination.

Trump made the announcement on Friday (Sep 18) on Truth Social, saying the agreement would allow the US to take whatever measures it considers necessary to secure and defend Greenland and the United States.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has entered into an Agreement with The Kingdom of Denmark, and Greenland, that gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland, completely addressing ALL of our many U.S. concerns,” Trump said.

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He also said the agreement would prevent any US adversary from establishing a military base, maintaining a military presence or making sensitive investments in Greenland without Washington’s written approval. Trump described it as an “Infinite Life” agreement with no expiry and said the US would immediately begin work on expanding its military presence on the island.

Denmark says deal recognises sovereignty

The Danish government, however, has publicly described the arrangement in different terms. Copenhagen said Denmark, Greenland and the US are expected to sign an agreement next week on strengthening security in the Arctic and North Atlantic, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The agreement would still need to go through the necessary national parliamentary procedures before entering into force.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the agreement would strengthen common security and “recognises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination.”

Greenlandic leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen likewise said the agreement recognises Greenland’s interests and its place in international cooperation. The specific text of the agreement has not yet been made public.

Trump planning larger US military presence

Trump said Washington would “immediately begin the process” of developing a large military presence in Greenland, working with local residents on its construction.

Greenland’s strategic position has long made it important to US and NATO security planning. The island sits between North America and Europe and is close to major Arctic and North Atlantic routes.

Trump has repeatedly argued that greater US control over Greenland is necessary for American security, particularly amid increased Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic. His latest announcement stops short of saying the US is acquiring Greenland, instead centring on security and military access.

EU steps up engagement with Greenland

The announcement comes shortly after increased European engagement with Greenland. Earlier this month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Greenland and announced a €200 million Global Gateway Partnership Package covering 2026 and 2027. The package includes investment in digital connectivity, sustainable energy, critical raw materials, education, fisheries, housing and sustainable tourism.