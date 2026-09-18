/How did an Australian river with 500 crocodiles pass the Olympic test? Here's how

A river in Australia, home to more than 500 crocodiles, will host Olympic and Paralympic rowing and canoeing events at the 2032 Brisbane Games. The Fitzroy River in Queensland, Australia, was given the green signal by World Rowing and Paddle Australia on Thursday (Sep 17) after it "passed with flying colours" following an assessment of its suitability. Olympic authorities also confirmed that they had approved the river course. Queensland’s premier, David Crisafulli, said, "It’s official, signed, sealed and delivered."

World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide said that they were fully behind the independent technical assessment of the regional flat-water course. Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority (GIICA) carried out tests in the water body which were reviewed by the other organisations. A GIICA statement read that the river can “provide a safe, fair and consistent field of play suitable for rowing, Para rowing, canoe sprint and Para canoe events.”

Assessment was not done for crocodiles

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Interestingly, reports suggest that the assessment did not consider crocodiles as the problem. The tests checked "how the course would perform under a range of conditions, weather patterns, water levels and flood risk at both Games time and throughout the period leading into the Games".

GIICA noted that the Fitzroy River Flatwater Facility "is already a training and competition venue for flatwater sports, supporting school state championships, local regattas, and national team training camps". This means contingency plans for when crocodiles are spotted are already in place, and rower safety has also been assured.

Queensland river is a protected crocodile habitat

The Fitzroy River is a crocodile habitat, according to the Rockhampton Regional Council. But the bigger concern was the river's strong currents, which raised fears it may not meet World Rowing regatta standards.

Tim Mander, Minister for Olympic and Paralympic Games, said in the government announcement, "Rockhampton has earned its place on the world stage, and the endorsement today means we’re one step closer to seeing the best rowers in the world race on the mighty Fitzroy River."

The river was first pitched to host the rowing event in March 2025. The Queensland government had been under pressure to reconsider the site. The reptiles in the river are protected under the Nature Conservation Act 1992, meaning it is an offence “to kill, injure or take crocodiles from the wild without appropriate permits.”