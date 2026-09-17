/Pak batter Rizwan moves to court after being questioned by cyber crime agency

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court against being summoned by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in the aftermath of the Lord's Test overhaul after a loss to England. Rizwan was one of seven players who were abruptly dropped from the squad along with Imam-ul-Haq, who was also questioned by the NCCIA. The players were questioned last week post the tour, which ended in a 0-3 whitewash. The NCCIA, according to Cricinfo, was given a questionnaire to be filled by the September 15 deadline. While Imam sent it back after filling it, Rizwan chose to file the petition on Monday (Sep 14).

Rizwan goes to court against being questioned by Pakistan's cyber crime agency

Rizwan, as reported by Cricinfo, moved to the court against being questioned, citing a lack of allegations and also questioning the NCCIA's jurisdiction for summoning him. The questionnaire included the players' travel and financial histories along with their personal and career details.

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"Why was I called by the NCCIA?" Rizwan asked in his letter, as reported by Pakistan-based news outlet The News.

It is not clear at the moment whether the questioning is part of the PCB's inquiry which it had announced last week, when the board had said that it "initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally".

"We have had a discussion to ascertain the reasons behind it. They include factors beyond performance and we will get to the bottom of it," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had also said.

What brought the inquiry upon the Pak players?

The drama started after Pakistan's loss in the second Test by 194 runs after losing the first Test by an innings and 103 runs. Imam, who was named in the second Test playing XI, did not bat because of a calf tear but was accused of faking an injury. Rizwan, who returned scores of 12, 41, 7, and 1 across four innings, was also criticised for his shot selection.

Pakistan selector Aaqib Javed, in an interview with local broadcaster Geo TV at the time, had said that "the message we're sending to the recalled players is that you have to raise your game on important tours and compete, and we should be able to see some effort."